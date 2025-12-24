From Jama Taqseem to Case No. 9: Best Pakistani dramas of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, Pakistani entertainment industry has delivered a series of hit dramas that not only captivated audiences but also sparked important conversations about important issues.
From the complicated joint family dynamics in Jama Taqseem to the powerful courtroom battles in Case No. 9, this year's best Pakistani dramas have tackled tough topics with sensitivity.
Let's take a look at the top dramas that have made 2025 a standout year for Pakistani television.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a story about a rich spoiled guy (Kamyar), who falls in love with an upper-middle-class girl (Ayra), stalks her, and doesn’t take “no” for an answer.
As their relationship grows stronger with each episode, Ayra discovers Kamyar’s hidden secrets.
The show stars Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan, Meher Jaffri, Ali Rehman Khan, Vardah Aziz, Alyy Khan, Javeria Abbasi, Adnan Jaffer, Shamim Hilaly, Arjumand Rahim, Atabik Mohsin, Shazia Qaiser, Muhammad Fawad and more.
Case No. 9
Case No. 9 is an inspiration drama about a young bold woman, who fights for her right against a powerful businessman.
As per official synopsis, “Sehar, confident and driven, joins the company of Kamran, a domineering businessman feared by everyone for his egoistic and controlling nature. Unlike others, Sehar refuses to conform, letting her talent and integrity shine.”
The ensemble cast of the drama includes Saba Qamar as Sehar Moazzam, Faysal Quraishi as Kamran, Aamina Sheikh as Beenish (her lawyer), and Junaid Khan as Rohit, with supporting roles by Gohar Rasheed, Hina Bayat and Navin Waqar.
Mann Marzi
Mann Marzi is a thrilling tale of two step-sisters, Mansha and Zara, whose lives take a dramatic turn due to a greedy decision.
The popular show stars Fatima Effendi, Nawal Saeed, Haroon Shahid, Humayoun Ashraf, Noor-ul-Hassan, Sabahat Adil, Raja Haider, Nida Mumtaz, Bisma Babar, Hammad Farooqui, Faiza Gillani, Rabia Noreen, Asim Mehmood, Shazia Qaiser, Shehzad Malick, Salma Qadir and Taqi Ahmed.
According to synopsis, “Mann Marzi is a story about the consequences of selfish desires and putting personal needs above all else, leading to distress and pain for both oneself and those around them.”
Qarz e Jaan
Qarz-e-Jaan is one of the hit Pakistani dramas of 2025. It is a story about a resilient young woman Nashwa (played by Yumna Zaidi) who fights family patriarchy and societal injustices after her father's death.
The TV show featured Yumna Zaii, Usama Kan, Deepak Perwani, Tazeen Hussain, Faisal Rehman, Nameer, Anika Zulfiqar, Tabassum Arif, Ismat Zaidi, Fajr Sheikh and Sakina Samo.
Main Manto Nahi Hoon
Main Manto Nahi Hoon is famous Pakistani drama that follows the life of Manto (Humayun Saeed), a writer inspired by the legendary Saadat Hasan Manto.
The story unravels as Manto navigates family conflicts, generational trauma, and a powerful love story with Mehmal (Sajal Aly), a strong and independent woman.
Main Manto Nahi Hoon stars Humayun, Sajal, Sanam Saeed, Azaan Sami Khan, Durrab Khalil, Saima Noor, Asif Raza Mir, Nameer Khan, Musaddiq Malek, Hajra Yamin, Aliya Ali, Syed Tanveer, Muhammad Ahmed, Saba Hamid, Saba Faisal, Babar Ali, Salman Shahid, Sheheryar Zaidi and more.
Jama Taqseem
Jama Taqseem recently gained popularity among youngsters as it follows the storyline of everyday household issues.
The drama follows the newly wedded life of Laila and Qais (played by Mawra Hocane and Talha Chahour), how they navigate challenges and toxic family issues.
The talented cast includes Mawra, Talha, Javed Sheikh, Amna Malik, Hassan Ahmed, Hania Adhmed, Tazeen Hussain, Deepak Perwani, and Beo Rana Zafa
Zard Patton Ka Bunn
Zard Patton Ka Bunn is a poignant drama of 2025, it follows the tale of Meenu, a determined young woman in a conservative village, who wants to study despite patriarchal challenges.
Saife Hasan’s directorial features Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail, Rehan Sheikh, Samiya Mumtaz, Ali Tahir, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saad Azhar, Syed Tanveer Hussain, Chaudhary Muhammad Usman, Mubashir Mehmood, Adeel Afzal, Najma Bibi, Zaryab Haider and others.