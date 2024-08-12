Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown returns to 'Stranger Things' season 5 with new name

'Stranger Things' season 5 will be the final season of the series

  by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown, has made her return to the Stranger Things world, but this time with a new name.

The star, known for her iconic role as Eleven, shared a look at the show's fifth and final season on her Instagram account on Monday, revealing her updated full name as Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, following her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in May.

Brown's carousel post gave fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season, featuring a headshot of herself wearing goggles and sporting a fake nosebleed while playing Eleven.

Alongside the photos, the Enola Holmes star penned, “11 in 5,” referring to her character, eleven and series season 5.

The images also gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming season's eerie atmosphere, with a shot of the Upside Down's signature vines covering a building ceiling.


Stranger Things's team is currently halfway through filming the final season, according to series creator Ross Duffer.

The show's conclusion has been highly anticipated since the Duffer brothers announced their planned five-season story arc in February 2022.

With the addition of new cast members, including Terminator star Linda Hamilton, and Brown's fresh start with her new name, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the final season.

No official premiere date for Stranger Things season 5 has been announced yet.

