Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR

Former ISI chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into custody, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday.
The military's media wing said, "Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed."
“Consequently, the ISPR said appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former spy chief under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” ISPR added.
The ISPR stated that several violations of the Pakistan Army Act after his retirement have been confirmed against the former general, who also held the position of Peshawar corps commander.
"The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," the ISPR added.