Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Pakistan's Ex-ISI chief has been taken into custody

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Former ISI chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into custody, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday.

The military's media wing said, "Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed."

“Consequently, the ISPR said appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former spy chief under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” ISPR added.

The ISPR stated that several violations of the Pakistan Army Act after his retirement have been confirmed against the former general, who also held the position of Peshawar corps commander.

"The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," the ISPR added.

World News

Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze
Applying for a UAE Visa? Key social media guidelines you should know
Hamas demands ceasefire deal based on Biden's proposal
Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat
Iran's new president formally presents cabinet to parliament amid rising tensions
Trump campaign alleges Iran hacked internal messages
Suspect’s lawyer calls Taylor Swift concert plot a case of ‘playing with ideas'
Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech details reveal: Serious charges against US
Zelensky confirms Ukrainian incursion into Russia
Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll
World condemns Israeli strike on school and mosque
Brazil Plane Crash: Bodies of all 62 victims recovered