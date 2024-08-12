Entertainment

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’

Kanye West dragged Bianca Censori into ‘dark world’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Kanye West dragged Bianca Censori into ‘dark world’
Kanye West dragged Bianca Censori into ‘dark world’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is reportedly trying to drown the problems erupting in their marriage by drinking the pain away.

Per Daily Mail, close friends are greatly disturbed about this coping mechanism turning into alcoholism and are even planning to have a sit-down conversation with the rapper soon.

“It is clear to everyone who knows Bianca Censori that she is in over her head right now,” a source stated.

The person added, “We fear she is drinking to cope with the fact that she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before. It is deeply concerning.”

Worries about Kanye West’s significant other have been on the rise since they secretly exchanged wedding vows back in December 2022.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple was seen breaking into a “resentful” public fight with each other, followed by both of them leaving in separate cars.

It has been repeatedly alleged that the artist has been “controlling” Bianca Censori, and that the extra revealing clothes worn by her are forced down by him.

Insiders had previously informed that the two have had difficulty coping with each other, especially with the model having to keep up with her husband’s growing number of law suits.

He has allegedly dragged her into the adult industry with a new company, details regarding which were given out by TMZ.

Last week, an ex-staff member of theirs had claimed that Kanye West is also “addicted to laughing gas,” which is supplied to him by his dentist.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance

Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Entertainment News

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Ben Affleck’s daughter hints at recovering relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Millie Bobby Brown returns to 'Stranger Things' season 5 with new name
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Nick Jonas drops sneak peek of daughter Malti’s haircutting skills: Watch
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck debuted new look
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Jennifer Garner gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set tour as Electra: Watch
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
‘Billionaire Island’ trailer unveils dark secrets of the ultra-rich
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
‘Scarface’ star Angel Salazar breathes his last at 68
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
‘RHONJ’ star Rachel Fuda announces pregnancy after ‘going through IVF’
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Miley Cyrus 'stands proud' after being named youngest Disney legend
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Taylor Swift's close friend reacts to 'terrifying' terrorism threats on singer's Vienna conert
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori brings sisters to rapper’s album listening party