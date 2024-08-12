Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is reportedly trying to drown the problems erupting in their marriage by drinking the pain away.
Per Daily Mail, close friends are greatly disturbed about this coping mechanism turning into alcoholism and are even planning to have a sit-down conversation with the rapper soon.
“It is clear to everyone who knows Bianca Censori that she is in over her head right now,” a source stated.
The person added, “We fear she is drinking to cope with the fact that she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before. It is deeply concerning.”
Worries about Kanye West’s significant other have been on the rise since they secretly exchanged wedding vows back in December 2022.
Just a few weeks ago, the couple was seen breaking into a “resentful” public fight with each other, followed by both of them leaving in separate cars.
It has been repeatedly alleged that the artist has been “controlling” Bianca Censori, and that the extra revealing clothes worn by her are forced down by him.
Insiders had previously informed that the two have had difficulty coping with each other, especially with the model having to keep up with her husband’s growing number of law suits.
He has allegedly dragged her into the adult industry with a new company, details regarding which were given out by TMZ.
Last week, an ex-staff member of theirs had claimed that Kanye West is also “addicted to laughing gas,” which is supplied to him by his dentist.