Kit Harington was ‘disgusted’ of himself during ‘Game of Thrones’ shoot

Kit Harington, who played the much-celebrated character Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has revealed of being suicidal and depressed in the past.
The actor recalled hating his own being so much that he would look in the mirror and call himself a “c*nt” out of disgust.
In a new tell-all interview with GQ Hype, Kit Harington mentioned that this was the case when he struggled to keep himself sober.
Not having touched alcohol or drugs for years now, staying clear-headed has become his best loved achievement.
“I would literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I’d done,” the star said, adding that they would give a bigger push into the dark of suicidal thoughts.
But all of that changed back in 2019, when he made the final call of checking into a rehab facility just a few weeks before Game of Thrones’ finale premiered on HBO.
Kit Harington paid the medical center $120,000 a month for receiving cognitive behavioral therapy, meditation techniques, and psychological coaching in exchange.
“I might have one massive, messy, chaotic relapse – and I hope that doesn’t happen – but I think I protect myself by talking about it,” he crossed his fingers.