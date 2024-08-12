King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup

King Charles’ giggly fist bump with cricketer Mikyle Louis wasn’t impromptu at all, as revealed in a confession.
Just before the test series kicked off back in July, Your Majesty had invited the West Indies team for an exclusive meet up at the grand Buckingham Palace.
During their first ever interaction, Mikyle Louis immediately unleashed a fist bump toward the Monarch, extracting shocks out of all the folks present in the room.
Adding to their surprise, King Charles responded jovially by reciprocating that cool gesture of greeting.
But the athlete has now given away to ESPN in a new interview that this seemingly spontaneous and swagged out moment between him and Your Majesty was actually pre-requested.
“In my head, I always was planning to give him a fist bump! But the thing is, I don’t know if in the UK that’s a common greeting, like in the Caribbean,” he explained.
Mikyle Louis added, “So I wasn’t sure if King Charles would be able to respond. I did ask a question [to the royal staff] if this is something that would be possible. They told me it would be funny.”