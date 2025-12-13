Prince Albert, Charlene kick off traditional Christmas Tour with special gifts

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are spreading Christmas joy across Monaco.
After multiple vibrant events to officially begin the holiday season in the principality, the Monegasque royal couple have now made their way to the Rosine Sanmori Nursery to share the spirit of Christmas with the adorable children.
In a new post on Friday, December 12, the Royal Family of Monaco shared that Their Serene Highnesses have kicked off their special Christmas tour of the Monegasque Red Cross (CRM) establishments.
“This Friday morning, in a warm and festive atmosphere, Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene launched the traditional "Christmas Tour" of the Monegasque Red Cross (CRM) establishments,” they captioned.
The royals continued, “Less than two weeks before the holidays, the Princely Couple – respectively President and Vice-President of the CRM – dedicated the entire morning to meeting with the organization's beneficiaries.”
“At the Rosine Sanmori Nursery, the children had prepared a delightful show to welcome the Princely Couple, before the much-anticipated distribution of Christmas gifts, which delighted the little ones,” the palace delightfully shared.
In the statement, they went on to note that Albert and Charlene wrapped up their day at the Yacht Club of Monaco with the seniors supported by the CRM's Social Service.
At the ceremony, the Princely couple enjoyed a magnificent performance by the Princess Grace Dance Academy, after which they presented approximately fifty recipients with delicious Christmas gift baskets.