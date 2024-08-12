Entertainment

Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness

Malone revealed that he was on a "rough path" before the arrival of his daughter

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Post Malone has opened up about his personal struggles with loneliness.

In a recent interview on CBS Sunday Mornings, Malone revealed that he was on a "rough path" before the arrival of his daughter.

"Four years ago I was on a rough path. I was wrestling with everything. Just loneliness. Gettin' up, havin' a good cry, drinkin,' and then goin' living your life, he shared.

The Sunflower singer went on to share, “And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry. And just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing."

"I often tell my audience . It's important, because not everyone knows it. There's a lot of very, I think, lonely people," he added.

He aims to help others feel welcome and loved through his songs, saying, “I think that's a good way to put it. Because I don't want people to feel how I've felt. And I know they do.”

Malone further added, “And I'm here and I'm on stage and I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that's the most important thing for me. “

Post Malone shares a two-year-old daughter, DDP, with his fiancée Jamie.

