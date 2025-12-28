Entertainment
  • By Bushra Saleem
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

‘Marty Supreme’ star Timothée Chalamet celebrates his 30th birthday after the success of movie

  • By Bushra Saleem
Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release
Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

Timothée Chalamet penned a special note for his fans after the success of Marty Supreme.

The American-French actor celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, December 27, after giving a hit on Christmas Day.

A Complete Unknown actor also received a surprise birthday shoutout from Susan Boyle.

According to US Weekly, Chalamet reposted a musical birthday salute from the former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, 64, after the official Instagram for his new movie Marty Supreme premiered the clip on Saturday.

Boyle told the actor before blowing him a kiss, “Timothée, have a lovely 30th. All the best. Love, Susan.”

Along with sharing the clip on his own Instagram, Chalamet thanked his friends and fans for the birthday love.

He wrote, “THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!!TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim”

There is more than meets the eye to the unexpected interaction between Chalamet and Boyle. 

Harper’s Bazaar reported this month that Doni Nahmias, Chalamet’s stylist Taylor McNeill and Marty Supreme studio A24 came up with the idea to market jackets featuring the movie’s title and three embroidered stars.

Chalamet and A24 sent the jackets to public figures like Tom Brady, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, among others who the actor felt exemplified greatness.

The garments went viral when celebrities started wearing them out, leading to a limited supply of black, red, blue and orange jackets completely selling out when they were released to the general public

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori
Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Popular News

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
19 minutes ago
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui
3 hours ago
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025
3 hours ago