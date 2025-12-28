Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

Timothée Chalamet penned a special note for his fans after the success of Marty Supreme.
The American-French actor celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, December 27, after giving a hit on Christmas Day.
A Complete Unknown actor also received a surprise birthday shoutout from Susan Boyle.
According to US Weekly, Chalamet reposted a musical birthday salute from the former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, 64, after the official Instagram for his new movie Marty Supreme premiered the clip on Saturday.
Boyle told the actor before blowing him a kiss, “Timothée, have a lovely 30th. All the best. Love, Susan.”
Along with sharing the clip on his own Instagram, Chalamet thanked his friends and fans for the birthday love.
He wrote, “THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!!TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim”
There is more than meets the eye to the unexpected interaction between Chalamet and Boyle.
Harper’s Bazaar reported this month that Doni Nahmias, Chalamet’s stylist Taylor McNeill and Marty Supreme studio A24 came up with the idea to market jackets featuring the movie’s title and three embroidered stars.
Chalamet and A24 sent the jackets to public figures like Tom Brady, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, among others who the actor felt exemplified greatness.
The garments went viral when celebrities started wearing them out, leading to a limited supply of black, red, blue and orange jackets completely selling out when they were released to the general public