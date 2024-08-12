Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement

Universal Music Group (UMG) and Meta have announced a groundbreaking expanded global agreement, set to revolutionize the way music is experienced and monetized across social media platforms.
The multi-year deal, terms of which were not disclosed, will see UMG's vast catalog of recorded music and music publishing works featured across Meta's vast network, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Horizon, Threads, and WhatsApp.
According to announcement, the new agreement “reflects the two companies’ shared commitment to protecting human creators and artistry, including ensuring that artists and songwriters are compensated fairly,” while also addressing the growing concern of unauthorized AI-generated content.
The expanded agreement also opens up new monetization opportunities for UMG, its artists, and songwriters, including short-form video.
This builds on the 2017 agreement that made UMG the first major music company to license its recorded music and music publishing catalogs across Facebook's platforms.
Tamara Hrivnak, VP Music and Content Business Development at Meta, expressed excitement about the renewal, highlighting the partnership's focus on connecting fans, artists, and songwriters through music.
“We’re extremely grateful to the Universal team, and look forward to growing our partnership in the future,” he said.
Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Universal Music Group, praised Meta's commitment to artists and songwriters, emphasizing the importance of respecting human creativity and fair compensation.
The deal is seen as a major win for the music industry, paving the way for increased monetization opportunities and greater control over content.