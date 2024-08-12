Sports

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal

Atletico Madrid will start their La Liga campaign with a visit to Villarreal on August 19

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024


Atletico Madrid has finalized the signing of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez for £81.5 million on a six-year contract on Monday, August 12.

The deal includes an initial payment of £64.4 million, with an additional £17.1 million possible through performance-related add-ons.

This transfer marks a new record for Manchester City, surpassing the £50 million they received from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling in 2022. City had acquired Alvarez from River Plate for £14.1 million in January 2022.

During his two years at Manchester City, Alvarez won six major trophies and scored 36 goals in 106 appearances.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Alvarez expressed gratitude and fondness, stating, "City will always have a special place in my heart. These have been two very special years where I have grown and learned a lot," as per BBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, praised Alvarez’s contributions, noting, "The trophies he has won already tell their own story - he is a winner. It has been a pleasure working with him, and I look forward to watching his continued development."

Atletico Madrid will start their La Liga campaign with a visit to Villarreal on August 19, while Manchester City will begin their Premier League season with a match against Chelsea on Sunday.

