Ryan Reynolds’ favorite ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast member NOT from family

Ryan Reynolds is singing praises of a very special Deadpool & Wolverine cast member!
The American actor, Reynolds, whose film was released just a few weeks ago and is giving tough competition to his wife, Blake Lively’s recently released It Ends with Us, is letting the fans know who a very special cast member is.
On Monday, August 12, the X-Men actor turned to his official Instagram account and shared a series of adorable and hilarious photos with Dogpool, his favorite Deadpool family member.
“Peggy. Dogpool. Mary Puppins. She goes by many names. She’s obviously a very special cast member,” wrote the 3-time MTV Award winner.
Revealing how the Dogpool took over one more responsibility on her shoulder, he noted, “What many don’t know is that she was also the Intimacy Coordinator on #DeadpoolAndWolverine. Which was a complete disaster, start to finish.”
“What kind of Intimacy Coordinator says hello each morning by hurling her leathery, 32-inch tongue into your throat and down to the bottom of your stomach? But I think the biggest problem is that she’s a dog,” the Green Lantern actor continued to add.
Concluding the post, Reynolds confessed, “But I love this dog almost as much as she loves tasting me. She’s a good girl. @dogpool.”
The carousel of some hilarious Deadpool-Dogpool moments featured Peggy constantly having a taste of the actor’s special effects silicone makeup.