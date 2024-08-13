Entertainment

Blackpink's Lisa shares secret beans about 'The White Lotus' season 3

'The White Lotus' season 3 is initially set to arrive in 2025

  • August 13, 2024
Blackpink star Lisa has opened up about her journey on filming the hit series, The White Lotus.

The Korean pop star is excited to maker her acting debut in the new season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama.

The upcoming season of the show is being filmed in Thailand, where Lisa was born. She recalled her adventure back home during a conversation with Elle.

Lisa revealed that she "have Thai food every day" during the shoot of her TV debut. She also praised the show creator Mike White.

"I think he’s a genius,” adding show she landed the role, “I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mom's friends, and my mom as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it. I'm super excited and nervous, because it's my first acting project. “

"It’s pretty new to me, but I think it's similar to shooting music videos...I'm excited for my fans to see it. I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more," she explained.

The renowned artist had to take acting classes to prepare for the role.

The White Lotus season 3 is initially set to arrive in 2025.

