Donald Trump returns on X/Twitter after account suspended in 2021

Donald Trump has made a high-profile return to X (formerly Twitter) with a series of new posts, including a campaign ad that has sparked confusion due to its inconsistent labeling.
The former Prime Minister of the USA made a comeback to Elon Musk's X (former Twitter), on Monday, posting a number of messages endorsing his presidential candidacy and criticising Kamala Harris, the Democratic contender.
Trump also announced that Musk and X will be having an interview on X's Spaces platform on Monday night.
After 11 a.m. ET, the @realDonaldTrump account issued its first official post. It was a campaign video upload. Just before 3 a.m. ET, a sponsored advertising was also placed on the account.
Remarkably, Trump's account had only been published once when it was "permanently" suspended by the firm, which was then known as Twitter, in January 2021 in response to an attack on a Capitol building by his followers.
Not long after acquiring the business in November 2022, Musk restored Trump's account.
The first time Trump's account has tweeted since his ban was on August 24, 2023.
The tweet featured a picture of his indictment mugshot at that time, which he has utilised for campaign merchandising.