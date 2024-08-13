Sci-Tech

Donald Trump returns on X/Twitter after account suspended in 2021

Trump's account was 'permanently' suspended in January 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Donald Trump returns on X/Twitter after account suspended in 2021
Donald Trump returns on X/Twitter after account suspended in 2021

Donald Trump has made a high-profile return to X (formerly Twitter) with a series of new posts, including a campaign ad that has sparked confusion due to its inconsistent labeling.

The former Prime Minister of the USA made a comeback to Elon Musk's X (former Twitter), on Monday, posting a number of messages endorsing his presidential candidacy and criticising Kamala Harris, the Democratic contender.

Trump also announced that Musk and X will be having an interview on X's Spaces platform on Monday night.

After 11 a.m. ET, the @realDonaldTrump account issued its first official post. It was a campaign video upload. Just before 3 a.m. ET, a sponsored advertising was also placed on the account.

Remarkably, Trump's account had only been published once when it was "permanently" suspended by the firm, which was then known as Twitter, in January 2021 in response to an attack on a Capitol building by his followers.

Not long after acquiring the business in November 2022, Musk restored Trump's account.

The first time Trump's account has tweeted since his ban was on August 24, 2023.

The tweet featured a picture of his indictment mugshot at that time, which he has utilised for campaign merchandising.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans

Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor

Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Sci-Tech News

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Mars orbiter discovers mysterious 'siren song' of Martian 'mermaid'
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Universal Music, Meta announce expanded global agreement
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Elon Musk's X faces GDPR complaints over unauthorized AI data use
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Scientists discover unexpected dust structure around ‘supermassive’ black hole
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
OpenAI gives unusual warning to ChatGPT-4o users
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Stargazers prepare for spectacular Perseid meteor shower on August 11-12
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
RICO attorney breaks silence on Elon Musk’s lawsuit against advertisers
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Google unveils table tennis pro robot 'Ping Pong'
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Apple's journal app to get major upgrade with enhanced AI capabilities
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
SpaceX set to launch 23 Starlinksatellites from Florida on August 11
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Elon Musk’s X faces lawsuit from ex-Twitter chairman over unpaid shares
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045