Mark Wahlberg helps Halle Berry attain ‘cool mom’ status in daughter’s eyes

Halle Berry is earning “cool points” from her daughter, thanks to her co-star Mark Wahlberg!
The American actress, who recently backed off from Ryan Murphy’s legal drama due to scheduling issues, opened up about how arranging a fan meeting between her daughter, Nahla Ariela, and co-star Mark Wahlberg earned her some major brownie points with Nahla.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on The Union’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, August 12, the iconic Catwoman actress revealed her daughter being a huge fan of the Arthur the King actor.
“Well, I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark, because she loves Daddy's Home," said the Moonfall actress.
She continued to add, "That's one of her favorite movies. So, when I got to introduce her to Mark, I think it was the first time in my whole career where she said, 'Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? Okay, you're cool.' "
The Emmy winner also revealed how this meeting proved to be the “first time” she got to hear this from her daughter Nahla.
"I've met some really amazing people, but she happened to be a big fan of his," the actress told the outlet.
Berry and Wahlberg’s upcoming film The Union is set to release on August 16, 2024, and centers around the story of two childhood sweethearts who come back together after 25 years. Mike (Wahlberg) is a construction worker who is dragged into the world of spies and agents when Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.