Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday is expected to bring him a multimillion-dollar inheritance!
The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from royal responsibilities and left the palace to build a new home in the States with wife Meghan Markle, has attracted significant attention in the past years.
However, the latest inheritance is unrelated to his business ventures and comes from the trust fund that the prince’s late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, left for her great-grandchildren to inherit.
The Queen Mother had willed a whopping two-thirds of her fortune, roughly about £19 million ($37 million), to her great-grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry’s names, in a trust fund set up in 1994, as per The Guardian reports.
As per the trust fund rules, the amount was to be divided between the two brothers in two installments, first when they turned 21 and the second on their 40th birthday.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex had already split around £6 million of the inheritance when they rang in their 21st birthdays.
Now, that Prince Harry is going to turn 40 next month on September 15, the rest of the fortune is expected to be divided between the two siblings, with the Spare author receiving a significantly higher amount of money than Prince William.
This was reportedly intended to compensate Prince Harry for not ascending to the throne.
The Queen Mother also left some inheritance to Princess Anne’s children Zara Tindall and Peter Philips and Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in her trust.