Royal

Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?

Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, 2024
Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, 2024

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday is expected to bring him a multimillion-dollar inheritance!

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from royal responsibilities and left the palace to build a new home in the States with wife Meghan Markle, has attracted significant attention in the past years.

However, the latest inheritance is unrelated to his business ventures and comes from the trust fund that the prince’s late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, left for her great-grandchildren to inherit.

The Queen Mother had willed a whopping two-thirds of her fortune, roughly about £19 million ($37 million), to her great-grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry’s names, in a trust fund set up in 1994, as per The Guardian reports.

As per the trust fund rules, the amount was to be divided between the two brothers in two installments, first when they turned 21 and the second on their 40th birthday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex had already split around £6 million of the inheritance when they rang in their 21st birthdays.

Now, that Prince Harry is going to turn 40 next month on September 15, the rest of the fortune is expected to be divided between the two siblings, with the Spare author receiving a significantly higher amount of money than Prince William.

This was reportedly intended to compensate Prince Harry for not ascending to the throne.

The Queen Mother also left some inheritance to Princess Anne’s children Zara Tindall and Peter Philips and Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in her trust.

Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video

Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?

Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews

George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions

Royal News

Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth