Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea

Cole Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Cole Palmer has committed his future to Chelsea, signing a new contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder secured a nine-year deal with improved terms following an impressive debut season in west London, as per BBC Sports.

Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer for £42.5 million, scored 25 goals and provided 15 assists in 45 appearances during his first season.

His outstanding performance has earned him a place on the shortlist for both the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards, with winners to be announced in Salford next week.

Palmer was also named the Premier League Young Player of the Season for 2023-24.

Moreover, the England international, who scored in the Euro 2024 final where England was narrowly defeated 2-1 by Spain, is set to be officially announced with his new deal in the coming days.

Chelsea will kick off the new Premier League season against Manchester City on Sunday. 

