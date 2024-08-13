Sports

West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

West Ham will kick off their 2024-25 Premier League season against Aston Villa on August 17

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
West Ham United have recently secured the signing of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for £15 million.

As per BBC Sports, the 26-year-old has agreed to a seven-year contract with the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka, who previously transferred from Crystal Palace to Manchester United in 2019 for £50 million, made 190 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring twice.

His move to West Ham marks the club's eighth signing of the summer, joining new arrivals such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Guilherme.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the transfer, Wan-Bissaka stated, "It was a no-brainer for me to join West Ham. I'm excited and happy to be here. I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there."

Born in London, Wan-Bissaka noted that returning to the capital felt "amazing."

He was originally signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was a regular starter until the Norwegian's departure in 2021. Although he lost his spot under Erik ten Hag, he made 64 appearances in the last two seasons.

Additionally, West Ham will kick off their 2024-25 Premier League season against Aston Villa on August 17.

Sports News

