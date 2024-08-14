World

Ukraine's bold move sparks chaos in Russian region Belgorod

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
The governor of the Russian region, Belgorod has declared a state of emergency in the area amid Ukraine's incursion into the country.

According to BBC, Ukraine's incursion in the Russian bordering regions has entered the second week, and the forces are still struggling to repel the surprise attack.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday, August 13, that the troops had entered into another Russian territory. 

Zelensky further added that Ukraine now controls 74 towns and villages in the region.

Moreover, Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had also previously claimed that Ukrainian forces had captured 1,000 sq km.

On the other hand, Gladkov said that the situation is getting ‘extremely difficult’ due to daily shelling in Belgorod, adding ‘houses are destroyed, civilians died, and people were injured.’

In a video published on Telegram, the governor asserted that he would appeal to the Russian government to declare an emergency at the federal level.’

Additionally, Russia stated that it had shot down 117 Ukrainian drones overnight, which were targeting Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, and the Nizhny Novgorod region.

To note, it is the largest incursion by the Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the new offense in 2022.

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
New bodycam video shows officer injured during protests over Michael Brown killing
Biden threatens Iran as Middle East tension soars: ‘Not giving up’
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to resign as ruling party leader next month
Elon Musk, Donald Trump face UAW charges for alleged worker threats
Sheikh Hasina faces major blow as court orders murder probe against ex-PM
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Donald Trump gushes over Kamala Harris’s Time cover in chat with Elon Musk
Brian Niccol takes over as Starbucks CEO amid sales struggles
Iran’s response to Israel could be delayed by Gaza ceasefire
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Zelenskyy warns Putin 'war is coming home' as Ukraine captures Russian land