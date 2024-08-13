Sports

Olympic medal saga escalates as USA gymnastics take dispute to Swiss court

Olympic International Committee asked Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Olympic International Committee asked Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal
Olympic International Committee asked Jordan Chiles to return her bronze medal

The Olympic gymnastics medal drama takes a new turn after the US gymnast, Jordan Chiles, decides to take matters to the Swiss court.

According to The Guardian, the International Olympics committee asked Chiles to return her bronze medal after the International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) promoted Romania’s Ana Barbosu to third position.

Chiles was given the third position in the Paris Olympics final after her coach voided an on-floor appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Later, the Romanian Olympic Committee raised questions about the decision, saying the US appeal came four seconds later than the time limit for scoring inquiries. After which the FIG promoted Barbosu back to her third position.

Moreover, following the decision by the FIG, USA Gymnastics submitted video evidence to CAS, but their appeal was dismissed.

In response to that, USA Gymnastics, in a statement on Monday, August 12, said, “USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented.”

It further added, “We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."

Additionally, the US governing body for gymnastics has claimed that they have video evidence that shows that the coach made an appeal 13 seconds before the time limit.

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit

Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Sports News

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Lionel Messi gives fans a rare look of family vacation at mid-sea
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Anderson makes shocking U-turn: Hints at return to white-ball cricket
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Tom Daley wraps up diving career with final silver medal at Paris Olympics
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Graham Thorpe’s wife reveals shocking details behind husband’s death
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Tom Cruise takes Olympic finale to new heights with jaw-dropping stunt: Watch
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play with star-studded lineup in Duleep Trophy