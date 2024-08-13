Olympic medal saga escalates as USA gymnastics take dispute to Swiss court

The Olympic gymnastics medal drama takes a new turn after the US gymnast, Jordan Chiles, decides to take matters to the Swiss court.
According to The Guardian, the International Olympics committee asked Chiles to return her bronze medal after the International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) promoted Romania’s Ana Barbosu to third position.
Chiles was given the third position in the Paris Olympics final after her coach voided an on-floor appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Later, the Romanian Olympic Committee raised questions about the decision, saying the US appeal came four seconds later than the time limit for scoring inquiries. After which the FIG promoted Barbosu back to her third position.
Moreover, following the decision by the FIG, USA Gymnastics submitted video evidence to CAS, but their appeal was dismissed.
In response to that, USA Gymnastics, in a statement on Monday, August 12, said, “USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented.”
It further added, “We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan."
Additionally, the US governing body for gymnastics has claimed that they have video evidence that shows that the coach made an appeal 13 seconds before the time limit.