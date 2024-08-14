Katy Perry lands in legal trouble on filming ‘Lifetime’ music video

Katy Perry has found herself landing in legal trouble due to filming of Lifetime music video.
The California Gurls singer is undergoing investigation for potential environmental damage while filming the song.
On Tuesday, the environment department of the Balearic Islands issued a press release claiming that the production company of the music video, WeOwnTheCity, did not obtain necessary authorisation before filming.
In the viral music video, directed by Stillz, Katy was seen enjoying the sun-soaked beaches of Ibiza and Formentera.
The Balearic Islands' environment department revealed that such activities are concerning even though the recent activity itself does not constitute a “crime against the environment.”
Lifetimes was produced by Dr. Luke Gottwald and Vaughn Oliver, and Stillz directed it.
Recently, Katy shared the meaning behind her new single in a press release.
She said, “‘Lifetimes’ is a song about eternal love. I wrote it with my good friend and long-time collaborator Sarah Hudson, along with the incredible Vaughn Oliver. It’s about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life.”
The name of her upcoming album, 143, is a secret code word for love.
143 will be released in September 20 via Capitol.