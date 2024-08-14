Sci-Tech

Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered 'Add Me' tool

Google's latest Pixel 9 features AI-powered group photos that include everyone

  August 14, 2024
Google has introduced an innovative AI-powered feature that allows users to add themselves to group photos, eliminating the need for an outstretched arm or a tripod.

The "Add Me" tool, announced at the Made By Google event in California on Tuesday, uses AI to stitch together two photos, ensuring everyone, including the photographer, is included in the frame.

This feature is part of Google's latest Pixel 9 range of smartphones, which boasts an array of AI-enabled tools to enhance photography and user experience.

During its Made By Google event, Google said, “There's usually the one designated photographer who's left out of group pictures.”

“With Add Me you'll get a photo with everyone who was there — photographer included — without having to pack a tripod or ask a stranger for help,” it added

Other notable features include Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted objects or people from photos, and Best Take, which allows users to mix and match expressions in group photos.

Google further added that it would continue “infusing AI into everything we do', revealing it has also rebuilt its Android operating system to put its chatbot Gemini at its very core.”

move enables users to have human-like conversations and access personalized assistance, further blurring the lines between human and AI interaction.

The rollout of Gemini Live, a new feature that allows for hands-free conversations, begins from Tuesday for Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones, with expansion to iOS in the coming weeks.

