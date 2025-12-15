Snapchat Recap 2025: Relive your year’s most anticipated snap moments

Sci-Tech
Snapchat has launched its 2025-Year-End Recaps along with stats about app usage this year

One of the most anticipated recaps of the year is finally here!

Snapchat has launched its 2025-Year-End Recaps, giving users a personalized look back at their highlights from the year.

The short videos showcase key moments from Snaps, Stories and Chats, reflecting how people connected and shared experiences throughout 2025.

How to access 2025-Year-End Recaps?

Snapchat users can find their 2025 Recap by opening the app and going to the "Memories" section where a card labelled "Your 2025 Snap Recap" will appear for them to view.

Snapchat’s year-end Recaps follow a trend set by companies like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Duolingo which also release yearly summaries.

In addition to releasing its annual Snapchat Recap 2025 today, Snapchat also unveiled stats about app usage in 2025.

The company revealed that users spent an average of 1.7 billion minutes per day on phone calls, nearly 30% more than last year, while US users sent over five billion voice notes, which is 10% more than the previous year.

Group chats grew in popularity on Snapchat in 2025, with some users sending over 8,880 messages to their top group.

While, chat reactions increased by 44% with the heart emoji being the favourite.

