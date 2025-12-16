Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members

Meta’s social network Threads is expanding the number of topics accessible via its newer communities feature.
This marks a significant move that could draw users away from platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit.
The company revealed that it has over doubled the number of available communities, growing from 100 at release in October to over 200.
The initial launch included broad interest areas, including basketball, television, K-pop, and books.
The latest expansion adds more team-specific spaces, including communities dedicated to NBA teams such as Knicks, Lakers, and Spurs, enabling fans to connect around shared interests in a more focused way.
Moreover, Threads is experimenting with new community features commonly found on Reddit, including customizable user flairs, and more.
The platform is also testing with a “Champion” badge, particularly designed to recognise highly engaged community members.
As per Meta, the badge is currently being awarded to a certain number of users with greater influence within a community and proactively participating in discussions.
Threads, which competes with Elon Musk’s X and newer platforms, including Bluesky, continues to grow rapidly.
The app exceeded 400 million users in August , two years following release, and now sees 150 million daily visitors.
Meta stated it is prioritising engagement via features such as direct messages, group chats, and ephemeral posts.