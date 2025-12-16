Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members

Threads is experimenting with new community features commonly found on Reddit, including customizable user flairs

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members
Threads introduces new communities, tests badges for select members

Meta’s social network Threads is expanding the number of topics accessible via its newer communities feature.

This marks a significant move that could draw users away from platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit.

The company revealed that it has over doubled the number of available communities, growing from 100 at release in October to over 200.

The initial launch included broad interest areas, including basketball, television, K-pop, and books.

The latest expansion adds more team-specific spaces, including communities dedicated to NBA teams such as Knicks, Lakers, and Spurs, enabling fans to connect around shared interests in a more focused way.

Moreover, Threads is experimenting with new community features commonly found on Reddit, including customizable user flairs, and more.

The platform is also testing with a “Champion” badge, particularly designed to recognise highly engaged community members.

As per Meta, the badge is currently being awarded to a certain number of users with greater influence within a community and proactively participating in discussions.

Threads, which competes with Elon Musk’s X and newer platforms, including Bluesky, continues to grow rapidly.

The app exceeded 400 million users in August , two years following release, and now sees 150 million daily visitors.

Meta stated it is prioritising engagement via features such as direct messages, group chats, and ephemeral posts.

Snapchat Recap 2025: Relive your year’s most anticipated snap moments

Snapchat Recap 2025: Relive your year’s most anticipated snap moments
WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools

WhatsApp rolls out major update with new interactive features, AI tools
X for iOS brings Home and Lock Screen widgets, five years after WWDC tease

X for iOS brings Home and Lock Screen widgets, five years after WWDC tease
Galaxy S26 Ultra set to launch soon with THESE features

Galaxy S26 Ultra set to launch soon with THESE features
OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements

OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements
Geminid meteor shower to illuminate skies during early hours of December 14

Geminid meteor shower to illuminate skies during early hours of December 14
ios 26.2 released with major upgrades: Here's how to access it

ios 26.2 released with major upgrades: Here's how to access it
Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Google upgrades AI try-on feature to work with single selfie

Google upgrades AI try-on feature to work with single selfie
Time magazine analysis reveals how 800 million users rely on ChatGPT

Time magazine analysis reveals how 800 million users rely on ChatGPT

WhatsApp brings holiday update: Missed call messages, AI image tools, and more

WhatsApp brings holiday update: Missed call messages, AI image tools, and more
Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Reddit legally challenges Australia's under-16s social media ban

Popular News

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez team up with infamous stars to silence critics

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez team up with infamous stars to silence critics

24 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappé secures millions in court over PSG salary dispute

Kylian Mbappé secures millions in court over PSG salary dispute
16 minutes ago
New ATP rule allows players to pause matches in scorching conditions

New ATP rule allows players to pause matches in scorching conditions
an hour ago