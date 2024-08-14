BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date

Jungkook, a member of K-pop band BTS, has unveiled the release date of his solo documentary film debut, leaving army buzzing with excitement.
The documentary titled as I Am Still will premiere in theaters worldwide on September 18, 2024.
According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the documentary will chronicle Jungkook's solo ascent, offering a rare glimpse into his preparation for his debut solo album, GOLDEN.
The film will feature electrifying performances from around the world, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and personal reflections, providing a deeper understanding of the artist behind the music.
The teaser poster features Jungkook surrounded by a collage of his own images, highlighting his evolution as an artist and global sensation, along with the premiere date prominently displayed on the poster
Jungkook has also shared a special announcement video, expressing his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. The video teases glimpses of the documentary, further fueling excitement for its release.
The film's release comes as Jungkook is currently serving in the military, making this project even more special for fans.
Ticket booking for JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL begins globally on August 21, 2024.