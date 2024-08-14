World

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling

  by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Thailand's constitutional court after a shock decision removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after less than a year in power.

According to CNN, the Constitutional Court in Bangkok on Wednesday, August 14, ruled that the prime minister had violated the constitution and breached ethics rules by appointing a prisoner in the Cabinet.

Nine out of five judges of the court voted to dismiss Srettha, a real estate tycoon and relative political newcomer.

Moreover, the news agency Reuters quoted the judges saying, "Court has found 5-4 that the accused is terminated as prime minister due to his lack of honesty," adding that his behaviour ‘grossly breached ethical standards.’

Now the ruling Pheu Thai-led coalition will nominate a candidate for the premiership and the 500-seat parliament will vote for the new prime minister.

Furthermore, the case against Srettha was filed back in May by a group of military-appointed senators against the appointment of Pichit Chuenban in the cabinet.

Pichit, lawyer and close aide to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, was jailed for six months in 2008 for trying to bribe Supreme Court officials in a land case involving Thaksin.

The new decision of the court has thrown the country into political uncertainty and instability.

BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date

BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

World News

PM Shahbaz Sharif demands ‘honesty’ from Pakistanis in independence speech
Donald Trump’s bid to replace judge in hush money case rejected
Indian hospitals rally in anger after rape, torture, murder of doctor in Kolkata
Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
Ukraine's bold move sparks chaos in Russian region Belgorod
New bodycam video shows officer injured during protests over Michael Brown killing
Biden threatens Iran as Middle East tension soars: ‘Not giving up’
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to resign as ruling party leader next month
Elon Musk, Donald Trump face UAW charges for alleged worker threats
Sheikh Hasina faces major blow as court orders murder probe against ex-PM
Iran rejects Western appeals for restraint amid rising tensions
Donald Trump gushes over Kamala Harris’s Time cover in chat with Elon Musk