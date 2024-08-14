Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: These five nations topped the gold medal chart

The United States and China both secured the same number of gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
The Paris Olympics 2024 wrapped up after 16 exciting days of competition, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and memorable moments.

Athletes from around the world delivered stunning performances, making this year’s Games a true celebration of global sports talent.

Here’s a look at the top five countries that led the gold medal chart:

United States:

The United States emerged as the leader in gold medals, securing a total of 40. American athletes excelled in a diverse range of sports, including a standout performance in swimming with 8 golds, and a strong showing in athletics with 14 golds.

They also achieved notable victories in basketball, with 2 golds, and gymnastics, with 3 golds.

Additional gold medals were won in cycling (road and track), fencing, football, golf, rowing, shooting, surfing, and weightlifting.

China:

China also achieved a total of 40 gold medals, matching the US in gold count. Chinese athletes demonstrated their dominance particularly in diving, where they secured 8 golds, and in table tennis with 5 golds. They also excelled in shooting with 5 golds and weightlifting with 5 golds.

China’s successes were spread across various sports including artistic swimming, badminton, boxing, canoe sprint, and BMX freestyle, showcasing their extensive athletic prowess.

Japan:

Japan finished third with 20 gold medals, marking a strong performance particularly in wrestling, where they won 8 golds. The Japanese team also shined in judo with 3 golds and in artistic gymnastics with 3 golds.

Their achievements were further complemented by successes in breaking, fencing, and skateboarding, reflecting Japan’s broad athletic talent.

Australia:

Australia achieved 18 gold medals, with significant contributions from their athletes in swimming, where they won 7 golds, and canoe slalom with 3 golds.

Australia's success also extended to BMX racing, cycling (road and track), sailing, and tennis.

France:

As the host nation, France delivered a commendable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing a total of 16 gold medals.

French athletes excelled in a variety of sports, with notable achievements in swimming, where they won 4 golds. The country also saw significant success in judo, with 2 gold medals.

France's performance extended to cycling, with golds in BMX racing, mountain biking, and track cycling. Additional victories included canoe slalom, rugby sevens, surfing, taekwondo, triathlon, and volleyball.

