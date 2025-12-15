Sports
Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers started his football career as a defender at Ballymena United

Former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to become the new manager of the Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah.

As per BBC Sports, he is in the final stages of negotiations and the deal is likely to be finalized by the end of the week.

Rodgers is expected to take over from Michel Gonzalez, who was recently fired and is set to sign a long-term contract at a club owned by Saudi oil giant, Aramco.

He won two Scottish titles at Celtic but his time ended poorly due to transfer problems.

Rodgers started his football career as a defender at Ballymena United and moved to Reading at 18, but a hereditary knee problem forced him to retire at 20.

He stayed in football as a coach while continuing to play lower-league football for several years.

After studying coaching methods in Spain, he was invited by Jose Mourinho to join Chelsea as youth manager in 2004 and was later promoted to reserve team manager in 2006.

Rodgers later managed Watford, then moved to manage Reading and later managed clubs including Swansea City and Liverpool.

He previously managed Celtic in May 2016, leading the team to an unbeaten domestic season in his first year and winning three trebles in each of his first two seasons.

He later left Celtic to join Leicester City in February, where he won the FA Cup in 2021.

