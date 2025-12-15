Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a punchy reply to those discussing and calling for him to retire from F1 after a torrid first season at Ferrari.
The seven-time F1 drivers' champion pointed out that none of his detractors has achieved what he has, and therefore are not equipped with better knowledge or understanding than he is, Racing 365 reported.
Stemming from his disappointing campaign with the Scuderia, and exacerbated by his conduct during his media duties, which has routinely seen Hamilton dejected and despondent, the likes of former F1 owner Bernie Ecclestone have argued now is the time for the 40-year-old to walk away.
2025 was the first year of his F1 career where he failed to reach the grand prix podium, and he ended the season 86 points adrift of Charles Leclerc, who visited the rostrum seven times, in the standings.
When asked by media what he would say to people discussing the possibility of him retiring, Hamilton bluntly replied, “I wouldn't say anything to them. None of them has done what I've done, so they don't know anything more than I do."
“It's a love for what you do. It's love for racing. I've got amazing support from people around me, my fans. It's that constant keeping an eye on the dream, I still have a dream that I hold hope in my heart for, and that's what I work towards,” he added.
Notably, the British driver also took the unfortunate record for most races without a podium finish at the start of a Ferrari tenure, beating the mark set by Didier Pironi over 40 years ago.