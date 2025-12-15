Sports
Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Patrick Mahomes suffers serious injury in Kansas City Chiefs' loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers, confirming coach Andy Reid's postgame reaction that his quarterback's knee "didn't look good."

According to The Mirror, Kansas City lost 16-13 to Los Angeles and is officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

Chiefs confirmed the news on social media. The team wrote on X, “Injury Update on QB Patrick Mahomes: An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options.”

Mahomes was hurt on the Chiefs' final possession, prompting players from both teams to kneel down and pray. He was relieved by backup Gardner Minshew. The longtime backup was then swiftly intercepted to end Kansas City's postseason hopes.

Mahomes addressed the injury himself shortly after the game, sending a defiant message to Chiefs fans.

Mahomes wrote on social media, "Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.”

ACL tears are no longer career-ending injuries. However, rehab can still take up to a year, posing questions about whether Mahomes will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

