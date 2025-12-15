Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Lionel Messi's 'India GOAT tour' kicked off with the unveiling of a 70-foot statue in Kolkata

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start
Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Lionel Messi concluded his three-day India tour in Delhi on Monday, December 15 after a hectic start in Kolkata.

Despite dangerous air pollution, thousands of fans gathered to see the football superstar as he completed a celebratory lap of honour.

Messi, wearing a pink jersey and black trousers greeted chanting supporters at a nearly full Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“It was beautiful to receive all the love and support. I knew it was there, but to receive it first-hand was, well, amazing,” Messi told the crowd in Spanish.

The 38-year-old Argentine star delighted the crowd by kicking footballs to fans and taking selfies with excited attendees.

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

He and his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul also played football with children and received a T20 World Cup tickets and an Indian jersey from the ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Messi’s last day in India fortunately went smoothly after a chaotic opening day on Saturday, when frustrated fans who had eagerly waited and even paid up to £100 ($133) to see their football idol vandalised a stadium after he was briefly visible and largely blocked by officials and celebrities.

Messi's "GOAT tour," kicked off with the unveiling of a 70-foot statue in Kolkata which took 27 days to built with a team of 45 people in Kolkata.

During his tour, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner met several politicians and celebrities including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareen Kapoor, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah
Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’
Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury
Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit

Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?
Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri

Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri
Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance
Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans

Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title
Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win

Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win
John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
10 minutes ago
Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death

Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death
an hour ago
Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note

Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note
3 hours ago