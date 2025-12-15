Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
Kansas City Chiefs fail to qualify for NFL playoffs for first time in Patrick Mahomes era

Kansas City Chiefs new defeat and playoffs heartbreak has left Travis Kelce’s NFL future hanging.

According to The Mirror, Patrick Mahomes’ devastating injury late in the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers will have wide-ranging implications, but one of the biggest could involve Kelce.

The Chiefs will miss the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era after the home defeat to Justin Herbert’s Chargers, but the franchise’s long-term viability on the field was further complicated when Mahomes tore his ACL during the fourth-quarter.

With Mahomes facing a potentially lengthy comeback, Kelce’s future could be further complicated.

The 36-year-old tight end has hinted at a retirement in recent years, considering calling it a career after Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Several fans on social media made their feelings clear on what the injury, and Kansas City’s loss to the Chargers, meant for the NFL future of Taylor Swift’s fiance.

An X user wrote, “Welp that’s the end of this Chiefs era. Kelce will probably retire after this season.”

“Almost certainly spells the end of Kelce's career. No way he wants to come back next year without Pat. Sports fandom can be so so so so awful,” another added.

Third one gushed, “Mahomes not playing next year. Kelce will certainly retire.”

