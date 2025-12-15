Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed

Paul Doyle drove into the crowd of fans and injured over 130 people during Liverpool victory parade

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed
Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed 

Paul Doyle, a man responsible for injuring Liverpool fans by driving into crowds during the Premier League victory parade was visibly emotional as he face the court on Monday, December 15.

He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 where at least 134 people were injured.

The prosecutors Paul Greaney KC explained that he lost his temper "in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to" and "intended to cause people within the crowd serious har."

Court footage showed his shouting angrily at the crowd, using aggressive and abusive language while trying to force his way through.

Paul recently admitted to 31 crimes related charges which include dangerous driving, affray, 17 attempts to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent in November.

The prosecutors said, “From an early stage, Paul Doyle drove dangerously along that road, frightening people as he did so. Then at 5.59pm, he encountered some traffic implementation measures that were filtering vehicles off to the right."

He added, “He came to halt, but shortly afterwards set off down the left side of Dale Street towards Water Street, ignoring the measures.”

Greaney told the court Paul was not driven by ideology, adding that, “This was, it should be categorically stated, not a terrorist attack.”

The court proceedings for Paul's case are not finished yet and will resume later today and continue tomorrow morning.

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start

Lionel Messi’s India tour comes to smooth end after dramatic start
Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah

Brendan Rodgers set to start new chapter with Al-Qadsiah
Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’

Lewis Hamilton fires back at retirement calls: ‘None has done what I have’
Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury

Chiefs break silence after Patrick Mahomes' season ends with major injury
Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit

Travis Kelce's NFL future in limbo after Chiefs' humiliating playoff exit
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?
Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri

Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri
Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance
Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans

Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title
Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win

Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win
John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
5 minutes ago
Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death

Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death
an hour ago
Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note

Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note
3 hours ago