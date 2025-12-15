Paul Doyle faces court as key details of Liverpool parade incident revealed 

Paul Doyle, a man responsible for injuring Liverpool fans by driving into crowds during the Premier League victory parade was visibly emotional as he face the court on Monday, December 15.
He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 where at least 134 people were injured.
The prosecutors Paul Greaney KC explained that he lost his temper "in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to" and "intended to cause people within the crowd serious har."
Court footage showed his shouting angrily at the crowd, using aggressive and abusive language while trying to force his way through.
Paul recently admitted to 31 crimes related charges which include dangerous driving, affray, 17 attempts to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent in November.
The prosecutors said, “From an early stage, Paul Doyle drove dangerously along that road, frightening people as he did so. Then at 5.59pm, he encountered some traffic implementation measures that were filtering vehicles off to the right."
He added, “He came to halt, but shortly afterwards set off down the left side of Dale Street towards Water Street, ignoring the measures.”
Greaney told the court Paul was not driven by ideology, adding that, “This was, it should be categorically stated, not a terrorist attack.”
The court proceedings for Paul's case are not finished yet and will resume later today and continue tomorrow morning.