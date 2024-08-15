'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands breathes her last at 94

Gena Rowlands, a 94-year-old American actress best recognised for her parts in films such as Another Woman and The Notebook, passed away.
As per the report, the actress, who was an Oscar nominee for her 1974’s A Woman Under the Influence, died at her home in Indian Wells, California.
She was reported to have had Alzheimer's, yet no official cause of death was stated.
According to Deadline, Rowlands left acting in 2015 after taking home four Emmys, two Golden Globes, and two Oscar nominations.
She received Emmys for The Betty Ford Story, Face of a Stranger, Hysterical Blindness, and The Incredible Mrs Ritchie.
Rowlands garnered an honorary Academy Award in 2015 for her extensive acting career.
"Working for this extended period? I never imagined I would live this long," she recently stated to Variety.
Her last feature credits were in two 2014 films: Joshua Jackson's adaptation of the play Dancing for Six Weeks and Frank Langella's sci-fi comedy Parts Per Billion.
Rowlands leaves behind her second husband, Robert Forrest, whom she got married in 2012, as well as her children, Nick, Zoe, and Alexandra (Xan), as well as several grandkids.