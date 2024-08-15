Entertainment

Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Brad Pitt speaks candidly on why he thinks his acting days are numbered

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Brad Pitt has opened up about this retirement plans and shared that his acting days are numbered.

The Oscar winner revealed that he’s on the “last leg” of his acting career during a conversation with interview for GQ, alongside his Wolfs co-star George Clooney

He shared, “I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it.”

Brad continued, “And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star also explained his perspective on life as he is 60-year old now. His body has “become more frail” so the renowned actor wants to live a decent life.

In the same conversation, Brad praised George, “He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family. And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life.”

Brad and George’s upcoming film will release on September 1, 2024.

Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea

Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea
Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win

Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win
Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post

Maya Ali reflects on Pakistan’s legacy in powerful Independence Day post
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands breathes her last at 94
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Taylor Swift to share Wembley stage with THIS singer after foiled Vienna terror plot
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Taylor Swift makes first appearance after foiled terror plot, without Travis Kelce
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Sofía Vergara reveals plans for potential 'Modern Family' sequel
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Demi Lovato takes huge decision for future daughter to protect her childhood
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on father's hallucinations from Parkinson's
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Blake Lively makes unusual plea to Taylor Swift
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Katy Perry lands in legal trouble on filming ‘Lifetime’ music video
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Jennifer Lopez’s brutal response to Ben Affleck’s new look REVEALED
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
Nick Jonas admits to altered 'perspective' on life after embracing fatherhood