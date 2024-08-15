Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement

Brad Pitt has opened up about this retirement plans and shared that his acting days are numbered.
The Oscar winner revealed that he’s on the “last leg” of his acting career during a conversation with interview for GQ, alongside his Wolfs co-star George Clooney
He shared, “I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it’s all about discovery and it’s really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it.”
Brad continued, “And then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect.”
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star also explained his perspective on life as he is 60-year old now. His body has “become more frail” so the renowned actor wants to live a decent life.
In the same conversation, Brad praised George, “He’s just the loveliest man. And he’s 95 and still making great art and he’s got a beautiful family. And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life.”
Brad and George’s upcoming film will release on September 1, 2024.