Kate Middleton makes peace offer in secret ‘phone call’ to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has reached out to Meghan Markle reportedly through a “phone call” to solve royal rift.
The Princess of Wales tried to “clear the air” regarding racism allegations during the secret phone call, as reported by Touch Weekly.
Last year, during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex mentioned an unnamed royal family member who had “concerns” about her unborn baby’s skin colour.
A source told the media outlet, "Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” adding, "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."
"She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told. This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all," the insider continued.
Recently, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are set to land in Columbia.