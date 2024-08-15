Royal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son admits to ‘brutally’ assaulting girlfriend

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son struggling with drug abuse

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby sent shock-waves around Norwegian royals by admitting to assaulting his girlfriend under “alcohol and cocaine” influence.

As per Se og Hør Magazine, the 27-year-old spent 30 hours in prison following his arrest over charges of bodily harm and criminal damages.

He later called the victim from the royal family’s Skaugum Castle, threatening to burn her clothes if she doesn’t listen to him.

Marius Borg Høiby had initially denied these allegations when the news first broke out, but has now issued “an admission of guilt,” according to his lawyer.

He wrote, “Last week, something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.”

“I have several mental disorders. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past,” Crown prince Haakon’s stepson added.

Then, he offered his apologizes, pointing out that drug usage or mental illnesses can’t justify the hurt caused to his romantic partner.

Marius Borg Høiby went on, “The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday. I want to be responsible for what I have done.”

“The most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards,” he concluded.

