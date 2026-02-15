News
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book

The Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 with a heartbreaking statement

A major detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer announcement video has been revealed in Russell Myers' upcoming book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.

Out on March 10, the book shared that Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, helped her write the emotional speech where she announced her heartbreaking diagnosis.

In March 2024, Kate shed light on her struggle with health, sharing that tests conducted after her abdominal surgery found cancer and that she was in the early stages of treatment.

According to an excerpt of William and Catherine published by The Mirror, "Catherine's family rallied around, with her sister Pippa helping to write the script for the short video statement."

The book described the impact of Kate's cancer statement, noting, "Much like the announcement of the death of Elizabeth II, it felt like an earthquake whose reverberations were felt around the world."

During the difficult time, Pippa remained a constant support for the Princess of Wales, joining them at several key public appearances, including Wimbledon in July, where Kate received a standing ovation as she entered the stadium.

Princess Kate revealed in September 2024 that she has completed chemotherapy treatment and announced in January 2025 that she is in remission.

