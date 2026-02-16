Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'

Prince William's true feelings over Prince Harry's UK exit revealed after five years.
The Prince of Wales - who is believed to have not been in contact with his younger brother was reportedly "paranoid" when Harry decided to leave the Royal Family in 2020.
Harry, The Duke of Sussex left the Britain with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal duties and moved to the US.
Now, in a new biography titled, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, Royal author Russell Myers has lift the curtain on William's true feelings when Harry was distancing himself from him and King Charles.
"He [William] felt as though somewhere down the line, perhaps it is impossible to even say when, that he lost his brother," an insider told Myers.
"He became paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past. There's no doubt, at that time at least, there was a lot of love and support available for Harry," he added.
William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is set to publish on March 10, 2026