News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'

The Prince of Wales' reaction over Prince Harry's life-changing decision comes to light after 5 years

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harrys bold move: lost my brother
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'

Prince William's true feelings over Prince Harry's UK exit revealed after five years.

The Prince of Wales - who is believed to have not been in contact with his younger brother was reportedly "paranoid" when Harry decided to leave the Royal Family in 2020.

Harry, The Duke of Sussex left the Britain with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal duties and moved to the US.

Now, in a new biography titled, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, Royal author Russell Myers has lift the curtain on William's true feelings when Harry was distancing himself from him and King Charles.

 "He [William] felt as though somewhere down the line, perhaps it is impossible to even say when, that he lost his brother," an insider told Myers.

"He became paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past. There's no doubt, at that time at least, there was a lot of love and support available for Harry," he added.

William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is set to publish on March 10, 2026

Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes
Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis

Popular News

UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country

UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
6 minutes ago
North West prepares brand launch with mom Kim Kardashian’s backing

North West prepares brand launch with mom Kim Kardashian’s backing
6 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud

4 hours ago