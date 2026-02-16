News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance along with Queen Latifah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned heads at the NBA All-Star Game, sitting courtside alongside Hollywood royalty Queen Latifah for a star-studded night of hoops.

On Friday 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance along with Queen Latifah sat courtside at the basketball event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

For the outing, the trio were dressed casually in monochromatic looks.

The Duchess of Sussex served looks in a navy sweater and matching pants, and debuted fresh layers.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex paired his black jeans and a black button-up and Queen Latifah wore a gray sweatsuit with silver accent jewelry.

Queen Latifah was accompanied by his longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, and their 6-year-old son, Rebel at the event.

Meghan Markle, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, previously stepped out at the 2025 World Series, cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Before their NBA appearance, the couple also enjoyed a pre-Valentine’s dinner at Funke in Beverly Hills.

Notably, Meghan and Harry’s outing came after the Suits alum posted a rare family candid the following day on Instagram.

Sharing a Valentine’s Day post,on Saturday, February 14, Meghan posted a photo of Harry standing in a field holding their 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, who wore a pink ballet outfit.

"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," Meghan wrote in the caption.

