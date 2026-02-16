Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK exit very differently.
As per a new Royal book,The Prince and Princess of Wales had contrasting views on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down from their Royal duties in 2020 and move to the US.
Russell Myers in his new biography, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story revealed, "Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role."
"She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player," the Royal biographer added.
As per the exerpt from the book - set to release on March 10, 2026, "William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit."
Myers continued, "He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back."
"Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family," he added.
For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not only move to the US but also sparked a rift with the Royal Family by making shocking revelations about them on public platforms.
The couple are doting parents of two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.