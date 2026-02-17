News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issue official statement as they celebrate milestone victory in the UK

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marking a huge achievement in a joint statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reacted to UK Government's plans to change regulations on the social media data storage on children's phones under the Crime and Policing Bill.

This bill which is called Jools' Law came as a result of a campaign initiated by Ellen Roome from Gloucestershire, after the tragic demise of her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney in 2022.

Acknowledging this alteration in the law, Harry and Meghan in an official statement released on their official sussex.com website, noted, "We first met Ellen in New York last year, where she shared Jools' story with the same determination that's now changed the law."

The continued, "Jools is one of the faces featured in our Lost Screen Memorial, a reminder of why this work matters. Ellen's strength isn't unique-it's what we've seen from every bereaved parent we've worked with."

"Their grief becomes purpose. Their loss becomes advocacy. And now, their fight has become law. To parents currently facing this struggle: you should never have been put through this. Change is possible. Ellen has proven it," they added.

Harry and Meghan inaugurated the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City in April last year, featuring smartphone style lightboxes to pay tribute to the lives of the children, who lost their lives due to social media harm.

The couple further noted, "One parent can change everything."

"Thousands of families will now have answers because Ellen Roome refused to back down and give up. Thank you, Ellen, and all of our courageous parents," they added.

King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle

Popular News

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
25 minutes ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
an hour ago
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
3 hours ago