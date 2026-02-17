Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marking a huge achievement in a joint statement.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reacted to UK Government's plans to change regulations on the social media data storage on children's phones under the Crime and Policing Bill.
This bill which is called Jools' Law came as a result of a campaign initiated by Ellen Roome from Gloucestershire, after the tragic demise of her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney in 2022.
Acknowledging this alteration in the law, Harry and Meghan in an official statement released on their official sussex.com website, noted, "We first met Ellen in New York last year, where she shared Jools' story with the same determination that's now changed the law."
The continued, "Jools is one of the faces featured in our Lost Screen Memorial, a reminder of why this work matters. Ellen's strength isn't unique-it's what we've seen from every bereaved parent we've worked with."
"Their grief becomes purpose. Their loss becomes advocacy. And now, their fight has become law. To parents currently facing this struggle: you should never have been put through this. Change is possible. Ellen has proven it," they added.
Harry and Meghan inaugurated the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City in April last year, featuring smartphone style lightboxes to pay tribute to the lives of the children, who lost their lives due to social media harm.
The couple further noted, "One parent can change everything."
"Thousands of families will now have answers because Ellen Roome refused to back down and give up. Thank you, Ellen, and all of our courageous parents," they added.