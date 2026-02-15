How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger brother and former prince, is set to mark his 66th birthday on February 19; however, this year things will be a tad bit different.
Unlike the lavish celebration the ex-Duke of York is used to on his special day, this year Andrew will mark the occasion in exile.
After leaving Royal Lodge, the disgraced royal is settling into his new life on the Sandringham estate, amid his disturbing connections with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The royal, whose titles and honours were removed in October by the king amid backlash and intense scrutiny over his links with Epstein, would not be expecting any grand celebration on Thursday.
Here's a glimpse of how Andrew used to celebrate his birthday.
How did Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated his 40th birthday in 2000?
Andrew never shied away from big celebrations, as he reportedly kicked off his 40th birthday in 2000 with a private ride on the London Eye alongside ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Later that day, Fergie threw him a "This Is Your Life" birthday bash in Sunninghill Park, Ascot, costing around £30,000, as per royal biographer Andrew Lownie.
According to the biographer, soon after, Andrew had resumed his affair with sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and flew to Miami with model Naomi Campbell and Alexia Wallaert, a Parisian art dealer, on the "Lolita Express".
This year things will be different for Andrew, who was seen on all fours, hovering over a sex trafficking victim, in a disturbing photograph released in the latest batch of the Epstein files.
Following the January files release, Andrew is receiving intense pressure from the US Congress to testify about everything that he knows related to Epstein.
Also in the UK, ex-victims' commissioner Dame Vera Baird urged police to "start properly investigating" Andrew, while the MP who heads the Commons Women and Equalities Committee said Andrew must answer to the police and Parliament.