Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were caught in crossfire amid the emerging Jeffrey Epstein's drama.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Marsden Cancer Charity confirmed on Monday, February 16th, that the resignation of its trustee, Countess Nicole Junkermann, was accepted after the close ties with the late financier were exposed in the emails released by the United States of America’s Justice Department.
According to The Telegraph's correspondent, the 50-year-old London-based investor and entrepreneur, called "Mr Wonderful" and "baby" to the disgraced child sex offender in disturbing emails.
Now responding to these, Nicole expressed deep regret while admitting that she was "deceived and misled by him."
The future king and queen’s former trustee further revealed that she is, "absolutely horrified to come to understand his true nature and the suffering he inflicted on women and girls through his abuse of trust, power and manipulation."
For those unaware, Countess Nicole Junkermann served as a trustee of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where Catherine received treatment for cancer in 2024.
Prince William and Kate Middleton became joint patrons of the Royal charity in January 2025, following her announcement of cancer remission.