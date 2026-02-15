Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their romance fresh, years after marriage, as they enjoyed a romantic dinner date to start their Valentine's Day weekend.
On Friday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted stepping out at Funke, Beverly Hills.
For the romantic outing, Meghan wore a brown puffer coat paired with black pants, while Harry rocked a black ensemble, consisting of a jacket and jeans.
In the viral snaps, the mother-of-two was seen beaming as the pair left the high-end restaurant and stepped into a large vehicle.
Funke is the lovebirds' signature dining place, as they were previously spotted there in August for the duchess' 44th birthday celebration.
Following the dinner date, Meghan turned to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a rare snap of her husband holding their daughter, Princess Lilibet, whose face was slightly visible.
"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," she captioned the post.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a lavish royal ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Prince Archie, 6, a year later.
After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, they moved to Montecito, California, before welcoming Princess Lilibet in June 2021.