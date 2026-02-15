Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book 

Kate Middleton's new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, has claimed that Prince William was "brutally" affected by his wife's cancer diagnosis.
The first joint biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales exclusively detailed the future monarch's vulnerable side when he initially found that his life partner was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.
William, now 43, felt he was "hit by a bus" after learning about Catherine's painful health scare, as per the conversation stated between him and the future Queen in the publication.
The author of the book, Russell Myers, additionally described in her emotional journal about the moment of the next heir to the British throne as being "in a state of disbelief."
"It was like being hit by a bus, sudden, brutal, and completely disorienting. One moment, life was normal, and the next, everything changed," according to a close friend, who offered an even more visceral account of his reaction.
After Kate was diagnosed with cancer, the couple broke the devastating news to their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
The insider revealed that the two, who tied the knot in 2011, calmly told the children about their mum’s disease and assured them, "she would need to rest up for a bit."
For those unaware, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is expected to be released on February 24, 2026.