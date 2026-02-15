News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book

Prince William was reportedly felt like 'hit by bus' after learning Kate Middleton's painful health scare

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middletons cancer brutally shook Prince William, claims new book
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book 

Kate Middleton's new book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, has claimed that Prince William was "brutally" affected by his wife's cancer diagnosis.

The first joint biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales exclusively detailed the future monarch's vulnerable side when he initially found that his life partner was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. 

William, now 43, felt he was "hit by a bus" after learning about Catherine's painful health scare, as per the conversation stated between him and the future Queen in the publication. 

The author of the book, Russell Myers, additionally described in her emotional journal about the moment of the next heir to the British throne as being "in a state of disbelief."

"It was like being hit by a bus, sudden, brutal, and completely disorienting. One moment, life was normal, and the next, everything changed," according to a close friend, who offered an even more visceral account of his reaction.

After Kate was diagnosed with cancer, the couple broke the devastating news to their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis. 

The insider revealed that the two, who tied the knot in 2011, calmly told the children about their mum’s disease and assured them, "she would need to rest up for a bit."

For those unaware, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story is expected to be released on February 24, 2026.  

Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Meghan Markle warned of 'yet another disaster' as new project hit with obstacle
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Valentine's Day with special photo despite family woes
Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
Princess Anne continues to enjoying Milan trip after King Charles faces new drama
Princess Anne continues to enjoying Milan trip after King Charles faces new drama
Princess Diana brother receives special gift honoring late Queen: ‘hope you enjoy’
Princess Diana brother receives special gift honoring late Queen: ‘hope you enjoy’
King Charles breaks silence on claims he paid Andrew to 'silence' Virginia Giuffre
King Charles breaks silence on claims he paid Andrew to 'silence' Virginia Giuffre

Popular News

Rihanna gracefully handles wardrobe mishap at A$AP Rocky's AWGE show

Rihanna gracefully handles wardrobe mishap at A$AP Rocky's AWGE show
2 minutes ago
Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold

Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold

2 hours ago
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit

Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit

4 hours ago