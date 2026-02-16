Buckingham Palace has shared its first statement after Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were hit with Epstein’s blow.
On Monday, February 16th, King Charles III’s office celebrated the Scottish Rugby team’s major win at the 2026 Calcutta Cup.
After the Princess Royal presented the silver trophy to the English team on Saturday, February 14th, the British Royal Family finally reacted to Scotland’s victory amid the escalating turmoil.
"Congratulations to Scotland on their Calcutta Cup win! On Saturday, The Princess Royal attended the match and presented the Cup to @ScotlandTeam," they stated in the caption.
The statement continued, "Her Royal Highness has been Patron of Scottish Rugby Union since 1986. In this role, Her Royal Highness presents the Calcutta Cup each year."
"Contested between the Scottish and English Rugby Teams, the Calcutta Cup is awarded to the winning side during the Six Nations Championship," they concluded.
It is important to note that this update came shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton stripped down their Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s trustee, Countess Nicole Junkermann.
The future monarch and his life partner decided after Nicole was exposed in resurfaced emails of disgraced child offender, Jeffrey Epstein.