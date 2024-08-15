Kylie Jenner's daring stormy sea photos leave fans in awe

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  August 15, 2024
Kylie Jenner has left her fans in awe with her latest Instagram post, showcasing her fearless side amidst a stormy sea.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, featuring herself standing confidently on a yacht in the middle of a turbulent ocean.

Kylie’s photos, which have garnered millions of likes and comments, show her wearing a stunning white bikini top crochet paired with a flowy white skirt.

She accessorized her look with a golden arm cuff bracelet and opted for a nude makeup style, highlighting her natural beauty.

But what's even more striking is the dramatic backdrop of the stormy sea, complete with lightning, thunder and a full moon shining bright in the sky.

"Mother storm," Kylie's penned alongside the carousel.

Fans and followers rushed to the comment section to praise Kylie's bravery and confidence in posing amidst the turbulent weather conditions.

Khloe Kardashian also gushed in the comment section, noting, “Damn this is sick.”

One user wrote, “the sky as a whole in the second photo, Kylie, that was beautiful!!”

While another hailed, “STORM'S MOTHER”

“The moon!? the lightning!? this is so slay omg,” noted the third.

Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming
Matthew Perry death case takes WILD turn with shocking arrests
Kevin Costner believes 'Yellowstone' will 'fall flat' without him
Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle
Kim Kardashian makes huge announcement about upcoming venture
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold until they sign ‘prenup’
Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands breathes her last at 94
Taylor Swift to share Wembley stage with THIS singer after foiled Vienna terror plot
Taylor Swift makes first appearance after foiled terror plot, without Travis Kelce