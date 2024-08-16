Sydney Sweeney's dog Tank graces Vogue cover: 'cherishing this forever'

Entertainment

  August 16, 2024
Not only Sydney Sweeney, her pet dog Tank is also a star!

The Euphoria famed actress celebrated her pet’s new collaboration Dogue with the renowned magazine Vogue.

Sweeney’s golden retriever was recently featured on the cover of the fashion magazine, striking heartwarming poses for the photos.

The Anyone But You actress shared a carousel of photos of Tank, mostly clicked on an outdoor location under bright sunlight.


Sweeney penned a sweet caption for her dog that read, “We are a Tank fan page now. I think this might be my proudest moment yet.”

She continued, “TANK IS ON THE COVER OF @voguemagazine AHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!! She’s a STAR! If you know me, you know tank has been my best friend for almost 10 years and been by my side during this wild, amazing journey.”

The Grey’s Anatomy actress concluded her post with gratitude, noting, “Thank you to everyone who made this possible, I’ll be cherishing this forever (also tank had more people to show up for her entourage during the shoot than I have ever had haha)”

Reacting to the posts, fans flooded the comments section with praises and love, the post garnered half a million hearts so far.

