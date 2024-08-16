Entertainment

Blake Lively under fire for 2016 interview amid Justin Baldoni feud rumors

Reporter Kjersti Flaa called out actress Blake Lively for her ‘uncomfortable’ behavior

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Blake Lively is receiving severe backlash over her 2016 interview controversy amid the ongoing feud drama with It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

A Norwegian reporter, Kjersti Flaa, turned to her YouTube channel on Saturday, August 10, and uploaded a video where she opened up about her 2016 interview with the Green Lantern star, calling out the experience as the “most uncomfortable situation.”

The viral video, that was titled “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job,” soon caught everyone’s attention, leading the actress to fall in hot water.

"Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced. Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film? Let me know what you think in the comments,” said the reporter in her video.

“I watched the interview. Blake body shamed the interviewer for no reason. It was so disappointing,” expressed a viewer, while another said, “Blake gives mean girl vibes.”

The third added, “Blake and Parker Posey knew exactly what they were doing. Uncool,” while the fourth criticized, “Blake gives off toxic energy.”

“I had little to no desire to see It Ends With Us (though I have been curious to read the book). But now with all this drama and non-stop press between Blake and Justin, I really don’t want to watch it,” read another comment.

